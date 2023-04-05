Maharashtra records 2 deaths, 569 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded two new deaths and 569 fresh cases due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the active count to 3,874, according to data released by the state health department.

The numbers showed a dip from Tuesday’s 711 cases and four deaths.

The overall death toll due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra stood at 1,48,451 on Wednesday while thee cumulative case count touched 81,46,870, the health department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai registered 211 new cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours. The second death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in Pune district, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department also said that 485 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,94,545.

The department conducted 9,002 new coronavirus tests in Maharashtra, pushing up their overall count to 8,66,64,387.

