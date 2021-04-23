Maharashtra re-introduces e-pass for travel: Check how to apply for inter-state & inter-district travel pass Updated : April 23, 2021 07:32:25 IST Residents can apply for e-pass through official website of Maharashtra police. E-pass will be needed only for travel under emergency situations. e-pass online application is presently available only in English. Published : April 23, 2021 07:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply