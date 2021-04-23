Maharashtra re-introduces e-pass for travel: Check how to apply for inter-state & inter-district travel pass

Residents of Maharashtra will need e-passes for inter-state or inter-district travels in emergency situations. Maharashtra Police said people in the state can use the e-pass to travel but only in the case of emergencies. The state of Maharashtra is currently under strict lockdown and curfew restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra Police used its Twitter account to inform the residents of the state that they can apply for the e-pass on covid19.mhpolice.in for emergency inter-state and inter-district travels.

According to the new orders, all travel by private and public vehicles is prohibited unless for essential services, medical reasons or vaccinations.

The new restrictions will remain in force till May 1.

Maharashtra had first introduced the e-pass system last year in the wake of the national lockdown that was imposed when the pandemic first hit India in full force.

To apply for an e-pass, you can visit covid19.mhpolice.in or visit your nearest police station for assistance in applying for the e-pass. The e-pass application can only be filed in English.

After submitting the e-pass with all the necessary documents, residents of the state will have to wait for approval from the office of the respective district superintendent and the zonal deputy commissioner’s office in the cities.

Maharashtra police has asked people to carry a printed copy as well as a digital copy of the e-pass while travelling to be presented for checking at various checkpoints. Those travelling inter-district or inter-state will also have their hands stamped to mark them for mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19 affected state, reported 67,013 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. The state has nearly 7 lakh active cases, though major urban areas like Mumbai are showing a declining number of new cases.

