Maharashtra public transport: 2 passengers in auto rickshaws; drivers to carry negative COVID-19 report

Maharashtra has announced stricter measures to curb the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. The revised rules for the state say that there can be two passengers in an auto-rickshaw while a taxi can have 50 percent of its passenger capacity. Public buses can ply at full capacity but standing passengers will not be allowed.

The public transport measures further state that it is compulsory to wear a mask when inside a four-wheeler. If not adhered to, the offender and the driver will be fined Rs 500 each.