After Rajasthan declared mucormycosis an epidemic, Maharashtra is preparing itself to face the deadly fungus. According to Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, the state has 1,500 progressive patients of mucormycosis so far, with 800-850 patients still occupying beds. So far the fungus has claimed 90 lives, with nearly 500 patients recovering.

Tope said the biggest challenge in tackling mucormycosis is the availability of Amphotericin-B injection. Daily six jabs of Amphotericin-B need to be given to these patients and accordingly, Maharashtra would require 2 lakh injections.

The minister also said the state has already ordered 1.9 lakh Amphotericin-B injections from various manufacturing companies but these are not being delivered yet, as the supply is regulated by the central government. Tope requested Centre to allocate the ordered Amphotericin-B injections to Maharashtra.

He further said the state has floated a global tender for the procurement of jabs. Global tender is also facing issues because of lack of availability of injection does.

Maharashtra has already placed orders for 50,000 doses of the injection with Caron and 60,000 doses with AIG Lifesciences. However according to Tope, these companies will only be able to supply the needed injections to the state only after May 31. The minister said that Maharashtra will be sourcing raw materials or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) to produce Amphotericin-B injections in the state. The state has also released a 9-page treatment guideline for mucormycosis.

He said treatment for mucormycosis will also be done under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Maharashtra would be releasing names of hospitals where treatment will be done. The state will also bear the expenses for treatment under the scheme.