Maharashtra new COVID-19 guidelines: What's allowed, what's not

Updated : April 05, 2021 01:38 PM IST

While curfews will be effective daily from 8 pm to 7 am, the weekend lockdown will commence on Fridays at 8 pm and end at 7 am on Mondays.

All shops, markets & malls, except essential services, will remain closed throughout the day.