Maharashtra makes mask mandatory amid rising COVID-19 cases

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra health department on Friday issued an order asking citizens to wear masks in all public places except open areas. The state had relaxed rule from April 2.

The order comes hours after Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent a letter to the state raising an alarm over rising number of COVID-19 cases. Bhushan asked the state government to maintain a strict vigil and take pre-emptive action to curb the spread of the infection. The Union secretary also wrote to the states of Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Maharashtra recorded over 1,000-plus COVID-19 cases in the last three days. On Friday, the state registered 1,134 cases, including 763 in Mumbai. Three deaths were reported in Solapur, Pune and Beed, which is the maximum seen since April 26, The Times of India reported.

Following the letter from the Union secretary, Maharashtra additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas sent a letter to the district authorities, asking them to mandate the use of masks in public places.

“Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools is a must,” Vyas said in the letter.

Vyas also advised the district authorities and corporations to increase testing and asked them to ensure 60 percent was done through RT-PCR.

In the letter, Vyas said nine districts in the state had shown growth in caseloads in the last week compared with the week preceding that.

“In view of this, steps will need to be taken to keep the surge under control and to keep hospital admissions to minimum," he said.

Vyas also advised to carry out periodic analysis of new positive cases to understand various patterns and possible variations and chalk out a localised action plan. He asked the authorities to keep a track of the overall clinical spectrum of cases.

He asked the authorities to keep a close eye on population mobility and major spreading events.