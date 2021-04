Maharashtra government is likely to announce a lockdown in the state amid the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, reports said.

Maharashtra's overall COVID-19 case tally stood at 33,43,951 as of Saturday while the overall death toll is 57,638. The state is now left with 5,36,682 active cases.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown underlining the need to save the lives of people and clamping of strict restrictions to break the transmission chain of coronavirus.

Thackeray also underlined the need to expand the vaccination drive in the state.

He also said that the poor and the working class people won't suffer while imposing strict restrictions.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he would hold a meeting on Monday on working out a financial package for the sections whose livelihood will be impacted.

(With inputs from PTI)

