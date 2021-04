Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that Section 144 will be imposed in the state for 15 days from 8 pm tomorrow amid the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

Ruling out a complete lockdown in the state, Thackeray said that the increase in COVID-19 cases has burdened the health infrastructure in the state. "We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased, " he said.

He refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.

All you need to know about the new curbs

The move came days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown underlining the need to save the lives of people and clamping of restrictions to break the transmission chain of coronavirus.

Maharashtra has administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to over one crore people so far, a senior health official said on Sunday. The vaccination drive began on January 16 this year across the country and is currently underway for front-line and health care workers, and people aged 45 years and above.

India registered 1,61,736 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 1,36,89,453, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday. As many as 879 people died due to the disease on Tuesday while 97,168 people recovered, the updated data showed.

Meanwhile, more than 10.85 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far.