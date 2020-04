Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of Maharashtra on Saturday announced an extension of lockdown in the state till April 30. The announcement came after chief ministers from different states had a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the country moved closer to the end of the existing nationwide lockdown, the Prime Minister decided to meet all chief ministers to take a stock of the situation.

In the four hour long meeting, Maharashtra was given the first chance to explain the situation and preparedness of the state. Thackrey told PM Modi that the state has decided to extend the lockdown till April 30. The decision from Maharashtra has been taken keeping in mind the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.

Thackrey also said there is still no answer to the question about how long would the lockdown continue. He said, the answer only lies with the people of the state and the decision which they would display in the second leg of the lockdown.

Thackrey added that state administration would soon come out with clarity on when and which industries and businesses could start functioning. The CMO Maharashtra’s twitter handle tweeted, "Instructions about examinations in schools, universities, allowing industries to be operational, will be given soon. I request you to not panic".