Maharashtra likely to relax COVID-19 curbs in 25 districts including Mumbai

The Maharashtra government is likely to relax COVID-19 restrictions in 25 districts, including Mumbai, as the positivity rate has declined over the past few weeks.

"We've decided to give relaxation in restrictions in 25 districts. Relaxations will be given in the functioning of shops, theaters, cinema halls, gyms. There would be restrictions in wedding functions etc, we would discourage using an air-conditioned hall," state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

The minister added that hotels and shops will be allowed to remain open till 8-9 pm. Commercial establishments will be able to work at 50 percent capacity, however, they would need to ensure that their staff is fully vaccinated.

The details of the fresh guidelines are expected to be out in the next few days.

"Things will be open on Saturdays with limitations, Sunday restrictions to continue. Detailed guidelines in the next 2-3 days. Hotel and shop timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they'll be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity," said Tope.

The minister maintained that 11 districts — Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed, and Ahmednagar — where the COVID-19 positivity rate is higher than satisfactory level will continue to have restrictions.

"If required, the local authorities may introduce more stringent restrictions (in these areas) to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said.

The state government is also planning to allow fully vaccinated passengers on local trains and buses. At present, only the people engaged in essential and emergency services are allowed to board local trains in Mumbai.

“We are still discussing the ways to verify if a passenger has taken both doses. We will also speak to the railway authorities," Tope said.