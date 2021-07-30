Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Maharashtra likely to relax COVID-19 curbs in 25 districts including Mumbai

    Maharashtra likely to relax COVID-19 curbs in 25 districts including Mumbai

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government has decided to relax COVID-19 restrictions in 25 districts, including Mumbai.

    Maharashtra likely to relax COVID-19 curbs in 25 districts including Mumbai

    The Maharashtra government is likely to relax COVID-19 restrictions in 25 districts, including Mumbai, as the positivity rate has declined over the past few weeks.

    "We've decided to give relaxation in restrictions in 25 districts. Relaxations will be given in the functioning of shops, theaters, cinema halls, gyms. There would be restrictions in wedding functions etc, we would discourage using an air-conditioned hall," state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

    The minister added that hotels and shops will be allowed to remain open till 8-9 pm. Commercial establishments will be able to work at 50 percent capacity, however, they would need to ensure that their staff is fully vaccinated.

    The details of the fresh guidelines are expected to be out in the next few days.

    "Things will be open on Saturdays with limitations, Sunday restrictions to continue. Detailed guidelines in the next 2-3 days. Hotel and shop timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they'll be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity," said Tope.

    The minister maintained that 11 districts — Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed, and Ahmednagar — where the COVID-19 positivity rate is higher than satisfactory level will continue to have restrictions.

    "If required, the local authorities may introduce more stringent restrictions (in these areas) to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said.

    The state government is also planning to allow fully vaccinated passengers on local trains and buses. At present, only the people engaged in essential and emergency services are allowed to board local trains in Mumbai.

    “We are still discussing the ways to verify if a passenger has taken both doses. We will also speak to the railway authorities," Tope said.

    Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it will begin home vaccination of bed-ridden people in Mumbai.

    Tags
    Previous Article

    Karnataka to put in place compulsory testing to stop spread of COVID: Bommai

    Next Article

    COVID-19: HC asks Centre to approve BMC's plan to re-vaccinate victims of fake inoculation camps

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv14,320.00 -279.05 -1.91
    SBI Life Insura1,106.75 -22.10 -1.96
    Bajaj Finance6,275.75 -124.35 -1.94
    SBI433.35 -8.20 -1.86
    UPL807.80 -11.90 -1.45
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv14,312.55 -277.90 -1.90
    SBI433.60 -8.15 -1.84
    Bajaj Finance6,280.15 -114.15 -1.79
    Nestle17,739.35 -170.55 -0.95
    ICICI Bank681.75 -5.65 -0.82
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,218.50 90.70 8.04
    Sun Pharma733.90 30.90 4.40
    Adani Ports684.85 25.20 3.82
    HCL Tech1,039.20 31.60 3.14
    Cipla907.25 24.15 2.73
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,219.20 91.45 8.11
    Sun Pharma733.60 30.35 4.32
    HCL Tech1,039.05 31.45 3.12
    Dr Reddys Labs4,785.65 114.60 2.45
    Bajaj Auto3,847.90 85.10 2.26

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.35500.07000.09
    Euro-Rupee88.45600.20800.24
    Pound-Rupee103.88600.23300.22
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67900.00060.09
    View More