Maharashtra lifts mask mandate for COVID-19; no fine to be imposed on not wearing

The Maharashtra government has decided to lift the state's mask mandate, meaning that no fines will be imposed for not wearing masks at public places, the Chief Minister Office told CNBC-TV18.

"For mask, we have made an appeal to people to continue wearing masks but it won't be a rule anymore," said the CMO.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakarey in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday announced that the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Disaster Management and Communicable Diseases Prevention Act in the state are being completely lifted from Gudipadva, April 2.

However, he said citizens need to wear masks, keep a safe distance, and get vaccinated against corona in order to avoid the risk of corona in the future.