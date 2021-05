Maharashtra government has partnered with blockchain technology startup Print2Block to issue COVID-19 test certificates, according to a report. The state government issues certificates to the people who test negative for the viral disease.

“We have been able to meet the demands of scalability and data security. Out of lakhs of people tested in the state on a daily basis, almost 70-80 percent are tested negative,” Print2Block’s co-founder Joji Varghese told Inc24

The data and hardware for the issuing of certificates will be owned and controlled by the government and not Print2Block, according to the Inc24 report. The startup has come up with a blockchain-based platform Docchain.io for issuing documents, it added.

Maharashtra’s disaster management department has signed the deal with the Chennai-based startup, which had in 2019 won the Maharashtra Startup week in eGovernance competition. Print2Block was also awarded the egov-related Blockchain project then following which it built a solution for the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

Print2Block has secured several projects from the Electricity Board while another project is expected to be announced shortly. The startup has also signed deals with the Data Security Council of India that uses blockchain for issuing training certificates.

To ensure audit of the blockchain process, Print2Block has joined hands with Mumbai-based blockchain startup Polygon's Matic Network. This will ensure transparency.

Several other states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have also opted to use blockchain technology to maintain records. For instance, the Andhra Pradesh government has collaborated with Sweden-based Chromeway and Vizag-based blockchain startups for maintaining land records. Telangana, on the other hand, has launched T Block Accelerator, an incubator for blockchain startups, in association with IBC Media of the Indian School of Business and IIIT Hyderabad.