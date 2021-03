The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed a night curfew in Panvel, effective from today, in a bid to contain the rising COVID-19 infection cases. The curfew will remain in place till March 22.

The curfew will be imposed between 11 pm and 5 am, the government said. As per reports, shops of essential items such as milk, vegetable, fruits, newspapers can remain open. People providing essential services will also be exempted from the travel ban.

The reports said schools, colleges, and coaching classes have been shut. However, Class 10 and Class 12 will remain open as the board exams are nearing.

Further, permission from the police will have to be taken for marriage functions in the city. The government has also banned all types of sports competitions and tournaments till March 22.

The state government has already imposed lockdowns and night curfews in Aurangabad, Kalyan Dombivli and other districts. Many cities in the Vidarbha region, including Nagpur, are also facing strict restrictions.

Maharashtra and Kerala account for 71.69 percent of India’s total active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra has been recording a substantial rise in coronavirus cases of late, with the authorities attributing it to crowding witnessed during the gram panchayat elections held mid-January this year and a widespread disregard for the norms by people.

The state on Thursday recorded 14,317 fresh infection cases, which is not only the highest so far in 2021, but also since October 7 last year. The overall case count till Thursday night was 22,66,374.