Home Healthcare

Maharashtra hospitals reopen COVID wards as cases surge

Updated : March 16, 2021 01:02 PM IST

Maharashtra registered 15,051 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, while 48 fatalities were reported from the state
Following a sharp surge in cases, the state government has announced a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines, which includes restaurants and cinemas operating at 50 percent capacity
