Maharashtra hospitals reopen COVID wards as cases surge Updated : March 16, 2021 01:02 PM IST Maharashtra registered 15,051 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, while 48 fatalities were reported from the state Following a sharp surge in cases, the state government has announced a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines, which includes restaurants and cinemas operating at 50 percent capacity Published : March 16, 2021 01:02 PM IST