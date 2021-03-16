Maharashtra hospitals reopen COVID wards as cases surge

Maharashtra is witnessing a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and, therefore, hospitals across Mumbai have once again started gearing up for what could be the beginning of the second wave in the state. Health centres have started reopening COVID-19 wards and preparing new ICU beds, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has 20,000 beds available for patients with mild symptoms. Of the total 1,534 oxygen and ventilators beds, 944 are occupied. Currently, the data shows, over 8,000 beds are vacant.

Maharashtra registered 15,051 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours while 48 fatalities were reported from the state. The number of active cases in the state currently stood at 1,30,547, while 52,909 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state.

Following the massive surge in cases, the Maharashtra government, on Monday, announced a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines. It has instructed restaurants and cinema halls to operate at 50 percent capacity. Only 50 people are now allowed to attend weddings and 20 can be a part of funerals. Apart from this, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has completely banned all other public gatherings that are social, cultural, political and religious in nature.

On Monday, India recorded 26,291 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day number in 85 days. The total number of infections in India stands at 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data. With 118 new deaths, the toll has risen to 1,58,725, according to government figures.

This was the fifth consecutive day when the upward trend in the cases continued. Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary has written to the Maharashtra government, saying the state was witnessing the start of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing concerns, the Centre said there was very limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts, adding that people in rural and urban areas didn't adhere to appropriate behaviour.