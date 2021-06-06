Maharashtra govt taking calculated risk: CM Thackeray on easing of curbs Updated : June 06, 2021 17:58:29 IST As per the 'unlock' notification, areas with positivity rate of five per cent or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent will be in the first category, and can open up completely. The state government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state from Monday. Published : June 06, 2021 05:58 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply