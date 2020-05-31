Maharashtra govt implements odd-even scheme for shops as it issues guidelines to ease lockdown

The Maharashtra government on Sunday issued guidelines for the fifth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown in the state. The state will see a graded easing from lockdown, with the first phase beginning June 3.

The night curfew that restricts movement for non-essential activities from 9 pm until 5 am remains in place.

Persons above the age of 65, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay indoors, except for availing essential services or for medical reasons.

The state government in an order titled “Mission Begin Again,” has allowed shops to open albeit with conditions from the second phase. Commercial establishments on one side of the road will be allowed to operate on even dates, while those on the other side will be allowed to open on odd days from 9 am to 5 pm, subject to conditions.

Activities permitted after the first phase of the easing of lockdown, beginning June 3

1. Outdoor physical activity allowed -- Individual physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking on public open places. No indoor areas to be used for such activities.

2. Self employed electricians, plumbers, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitization.

3. Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments.

4. All Government offices (excluding emergency, health and Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food & Civil Supply, FCI, N.Y.K., municipal services) with 15 percent staff.

Activities allowed after phase 2, beginning June 5

All markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed.

Shops allowed to function on PI-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9 am to 5 pm with conditions.

Vehicles allowed only for essential movement on 1+2 travel concept.

Taxi, cab aggregators, autorickshaws, 2 and 4 wheelers.

Activities allowed after phase 3, beginning June 8

All private offices can operate with 10 percent staff.

All activities that are not specifically mentioned are permitted.

Intra-district bus service allowed with 50 percent passengers.

Activities not allowed

1. Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

2. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the union home ministry.

3. Metro rail.

4. Passenger movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP).

5. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

6. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and large congregations.

7. Religious places/places of worship for public.

8. Barber shops, spas, salons, beauty parlours.

9. Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services.

The fifth phase of the nationwide lockdown begins from June 1 and will remain in effect until June 30. The lockdown in the country began on March 25 for an initial 21 days but has been extended several times since. However, the strict measures during the first two phases of the lockdown were subsequently eased.