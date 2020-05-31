  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Maharashtra govt implements odd-even scheme for shops as it issues guidelines to ease lockdown

Updated : May 31, 2020 06:01 PM IST

Persons above the age of 65, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay indoors, except for availing essential services or for medical reasons.
Maharashtra govt implements odd-even scheme for shops as it issues guidelines to ease lockdown

You May Also Like

Mutual funds invest Rs 1,230 crore in equities during lockdown; maintain high liquidity for possible redemptions

Mutual funds invest Rs 1,230 crore in equities during lockdown; maintain high liquidity for possible redemptions

Tamil Nadu issues Unlock 1.0 rules: Theatres, malls, places of worship, schools shut till June 30

Tamil Nadu issues Unlock 1.0 rules: Theatres, malls, places of worship, schools shut till June 30

Repeal of Art 370 tops MHA's 1-yr achievement list, Covid figures on 5th

Repeal of Art 370 tops MHA's 1-yr achievement list, Covid figures on 5th

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement