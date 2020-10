Amidst consistent complaints of shortage and overcharging of Remdesivir, the anti-viral drug used currently for the treatment of moderate and critical COVID-19 patients, Maharashtra state government has fixed the price of the drug.

Maharashtra state health department in an October 14 circular fixed prices of Remdesivir injection 100 mg vial at Rs 2,240 in hospitals and with a 5 per cent commission to be sold at Rs 2,360 at chemist stores.

The circular said while the drug is available free of cost at government hospitals, there have been multiple reports of families of patients in private hospitals running around to procure the drug and they are being overcharged. The new program will ensure affordable drugs are made available across the state.

The current listed price of Remdesivir, sold by 6 pharma companies, hovers anywhere between Rs2400 – Rs5000/vial.

Maharashtra government has also drafted a new distribution plan for the drug where 59 stipulated medical stores across the state will sell Remdesivir at the fixed price. The drug purchase will follow a process to ensure adequate supplies are available. The purchase request has to be raised by the treating hospital and will be routed through the District health officer. COVID19 test report, Aadhar card, ICMR number of patient and hospital’s request will be mandatory to purchase Remdesivir.

The circular says the price has been fixed after discussion with pharma companies.

US drugmaker Gilead Sciences’ patented drug Remdesivir is currently approved for ‘restricted emergency use’ in treatment of moderate to critical COVID-19 in India. 6 pharma companies, Cipla, Hetero, Zydus Cadila, Mylan, Jubilant and Dr Reddys market the drug under a licensing agreement with Gilead.

Even though emerging trial data show no significant clinical benefit of Remdesivir in hospitalised patients, the drug has become part of standard treatment in many hospitals. Critical care specialists are using the drug in hospitalised patients and say it benefits moderately ill patients when administered early.

World Health Organisations’ Solidarity Therapeutic Trials, which studied the effectiveness of repurposed drugs like Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir and Interferon-β, published initial data on Thursday, showing all these drugs, including Remdesivir, are ineffective in reducing mortality or hospital stay. Gilead Sciences has questioned the findings.

Govt sources told CNBC TV18 that with COVID-19 cases rising sharply in rural Maharashtra, demand for Remdesivir has risen substantially but the supply is constrained and concentrated in bigger cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur. New program aims to rectify this mismatch.

Maharashtra Govt in an affidavit to Bombay HC recently had said nearly 2 lakh Remdisivir injections were distributed in Mumbai till Sept 25, through 307 distributors & hospitals.

Experts have raised concerns on possible administrative delays in the new program that could lead to delayed treatment for patients. Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, the agency responsible to implement the new program has said the system will ensure a smoother supply chain, albeit some hiccups initially.