The Maharashtra government has capped the price of RT-PCR test for the sixth time amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The RT-PCR test has been capped to Rs 500 at Collection centres, Rs 600 at Covid centre, Quarantine centre or Isolation centre and Rs 800 if the sample is collected from home.

The charges for rapid antigen tests were also brought down. The cost of anti-bodies test will be Rs 250 at Collection centres, Rs 300 at Covid centre, Quarantine centre or Isolation centre and Rs 400 if the sample is collected from home.

"No private lab can charge more than these prescribed rates," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of public health department, said. For another test- CLIA- for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the charges will be Rs 350, Rs 450 and Rs 550 respectively, while for rapid antigen test the amount will be Rs 150, Rs 200 and Rs 300 respectively.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the charges for a RT-PCR test in the state were Rs 4,500, which were slashed from time-to-time by the state government to ease the burden on people.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported as many as 39,544 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest single-day rise in infection tally since the pandemic began, a health official said. With this, the state's cumulative caseload mounted to 28,12,980.

Just three days back, on March 28, the state had recorded 40,414 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest surge in cases in a day so far. On March 22, the state had crossed the 25 lakh case mark, while it went past the 27 lakh-mark on March 28.