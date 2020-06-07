Maharashtra govt appoints IAS officers to monitor private hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

In view of a steady rise in coronavirus cases and reports of private hospitals charging exorbitant charges from patients, the Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers and two auditors each for 37 private hospitals in Greater Mumbai.

The state government has distributed the 37 hospitals among five IAS officers and each hospital will have two designated auditors from the MCA department for the task.

Their job will be to ensure that the hospitals under their purview are obeying five of the government rules, which includes ensuring 80 percent of the cost of a hospital bed is levied by the state government.

They will also see if the hospitals are displaying “the rates of bed charges, PPE charges, mask charges etc. on notice board at prominent places.”

Further, the hospitals under question need to discharge patients as per the discgarge policy of the Maharashtra government. They need to update vacancy of beds in their premises on a real-time basis on the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) dashboard.

The hospitals cannot deny admission to walk-in patients, who are symptomatic, coronavirus positive or suspected to be positive. They need not allow asymptomatic patients to be admitted.