Healthcare
Maharashtra govt appoints IAS officers to monitor private hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic
Updated : June 07, 2020 09:00 PM IST
The state government has distributed the 37 hospitals among five IAS officers and each hospital will have two designated auditors from the MCA department for the task.
Their job will be to ensure that the hospitals under their purview are obeying five of the government rules, which includes ensuring 80 percent of the cost of a hospital bed is levied by the state government.