The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced free vaccination to 5.71 crore people in the age group of 18-44 years. The state will need 12 crore doses which will cost Rs 6500 crore.

The next phase of vaccination for people in the age group of 18-44 years will begin from May 1. The registration for the same will begin today at 4 pm and a prior appointment needs to be taken to avail of vaccination.

Today, the Cabinet under the leadership of CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of Maharashtra aged between 18-44years.#BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/Kv1vIyVEow — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 28, 2021

Even though the vaccination drive for those above 18 years will begin from May 1, doses will be administered only by the end of the month due as there is a shortage of vaccines, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

He said the government has aimed to vaccinate everyone above 18 years in the next six months. He said Bharat Biotech will provide 10 lakh doses of Covaxin for the next two months and 20 lakh doses each month thereafter. SII will provide 1 crore doses of Covishield doses each month, he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting is underway between top Central government officials and vaccine manufacturers to iron out issues for the rollout of vaccines for the next phase of the inoculation drive. The meeting is being attended by Union Health Secretary, NPPA chief, Pharma Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and representatives from vaccine manufacturers.

For the next phase of vaccination, 19 states have requested 340 million vaccine doses. Additionally, the SII has received another request for 18 million doses by private hospitals and the private sector.

Both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have revised prices for the vaccines. A single dose of SII's Covishield is priced at Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is priced at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1200 per dose for private hospitals. Several state governments have asked both the manufacturers for revising their prices and there has been no official word on it from the latter.