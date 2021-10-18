Maharashtra may ease curbs after Diwali if COVID-19 stays contained, says state Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said the state government will ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state after Diwali if the pandemic situation remains contained. The statement comes after Mumbai, for the first time since March 26, 2020, did not record any COVID-related death on Sunday (October 17).

"After Diwali, on the basis of COVID positive cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the health department and the task force will take the decision to provide more relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions," Tope told ANI.

Mumbai reports zero deaths due to #COVID19 for the first time since the beginning of the #pandemic#Unite2FightCorona @airnews_mumbai pic.twitter.com/Xorcprpk0Z — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) October 17, 2021

Commenting on the development, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance...Let us all keep the mask on our faces and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven’t yet. I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Maharashtra's Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "The good news: Mumbai today has recorded zero COVID-19 deaths, the first time since March 26, 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven’t yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe, we’re here to serve you."

The good news:Mumbai today has recorded zero covid deaths, the first time since 26th March 2020.Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven’t yet!Help us keep Mumbai safe, we’re here to serve you! @mybmc — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 17, 2021