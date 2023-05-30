Maharashtra ropes in Sachin Tendulkar 'Smile Ambassador' for Swachh Mukh Abhiyan campaign

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed by Sachin Tendulkar and the Medical Education Department in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is set to be named the ‘Smile Ambassador’ for the Swachh Mukh Abhiyan (SMA) run by the Medical Education Department of the Maharashtra government. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on Tuesday, said that the legendary cricketer will promote oral health as the brand ambassador.

“Our Medical Education Department runs Swachh Mukh Abhiyan - an oral health mission. For the next five years, Sachin Tendulkar will promote oral health as its brand ambassador. When several big celebrities promote cancer-causing tobacco, Sachin never appears in any such advertisement. He has decided to create awareness among the youth,” said Fadnavis.

The SMA campaign has been conceptualised in association with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) in order to promote oral hygiene. The SMA aims to educate people about the importance of good oral hygiene by spreading awareness about the same.

The IDA is hoping that this campaign is able to lead India to optimal oral health and pave the way for a new model of oral health care. This can be achieved if dentists collaborate with a wide range of stakeholders from across different fields.

“We envision a future where everyone enjoys good oral health and consequently general health that contributes to leading a healthy, satisfying life,” reads the statement on SMA’s website.

The Swachh Mukh Abhiyan mission will certainly change lives by preventing and controlling oral diseases by increasing oral health literacy. One of the key objectives of the mission is to promote healthy oral hygiene practices among the deprived section of society.

This is not the first time Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with a health campaign. In March, antiseptic brand Savlon made Tendulkar their first ‘Hand Ambassador’ for the Savlon Swasth India Mission. This campaign aims to highlight the importance of hand hygiene for a healthier nation.

