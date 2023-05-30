Maharashtra ropes in Sachin Tendulkar 'Smile Ambassador' for Swachh Mukh Abhiyan campaign

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed by Sachin Tendulkar and the Medical Education Department in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is set to be named the ‘Smile Ambassador’ for the Swachh Mukh Abhiyan (SMA) run by the Medical Education Department of the Maharashtra government. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on Tuesday, said that the legendary cricketer will promote oral health as the brand ambassador.

“Our Medical Education Department runs Swachh Mukh Abhiyan - an oral health mission. For the next five years, Sachin Tendulkar will promote oral health as its brand ambassador. When several big celebrities promote cancer-causing tobacco, Sachin never appears in any such advertisement. He has decided to create awareness among the youth,” said Fadnavis.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to be appointed "Smile Ambassador" of Maharashtra for the State's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan. An MoU will be signed today to appoint him as "Smile Ambassador" by Maharashtra government in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and… pic.twitter.com/kIiGrit7f8 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

