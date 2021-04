Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a fire at the intensive care unit of Vijay Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar, Maharashtra early on Friday. There were 90 patients in the hospital and 18 of them were in the ICU when the fire broke out after the blast in an AC unit.

"Around 90 patients were admitted at the time of the incident," Dilip Shah, CEO of the hospital told reporters. The dead include five women and eight men.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered an inquiry into the incident. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya said authorities should check if there was a fire safety audit of the hospital, which is over 50 km from Mumbai.

The tragedy comes two days after 22 COVID-19 patients who were either on ventilator or oxygen support, suffocated to death when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly due to a malfunction in the main storage at a civic hospital in Nashik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021

Saddened by the loss of lives due to tragic fire at a Hospital in Palghar, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 23, 2021

The incident comes as Maharashtra is grappling with the second wave of coronavirus and an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections. The state reported over 67,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. With over 40 lakh active infections, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country.