Maharashtra FDA issues showcause notices to 17 cough syrup manufacturers, 108 firms to be inspected

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department minister Sanjay Rathod informed the Maharashtra legislative assembly that a total of 84 cough syrup manufacturing companies have been inspected in the state out of which 17 have been show caused.

In the same list, four companies have been have been instructed to stop their productions and licenses of six companies have been terminated. Rathod gave the information in state assembly on Friday while he was responding to calling attention motion given by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

Shelar in his motion has said that, “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has pointed out that 66 children may have lost their lives after consuming cough syrups which were exported from India which allegedly had harmful ingredients in them.”

“It was mandatory to export medicines manufactured within the state after conducting the stability test. But it has been found that in February 2023, as many as 2,000 medicines manufactured by over 200 drug manufacturers in the state were being exported without any kind of stability test certificate,” he added.

“An inquiry must be set up on these drug manufacturing companies and also the licences of those found guilty should be terminated.” Shelar also demanded a case of culpable homicide must be registered against these companies.

Responding to the motion in house, Rathod said that after WHO issued its report on death of 66 children in Gambia, the FDA department issued a circular on October 7, 2022 where it was stated inspections will be carried out against manufacturers of oral syrups in the state.

“In Maharashtra, there are total 996 allopathic manufacturers, of which 514 manufacturers export their products. Last year, nearly 8,259 retailers were inspected and show cause notices were sent to 2,000 retailers. Licences of 424 were cancelled and offences were registered against 56 retailers. This is a serious matter and our department is doing a commendable job. The department will also take cognizance of new complaints” Rathod added.