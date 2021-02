Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday (February 21) that a strict lockdown could be implemented in the state and Mumbai if people don't follow discipline. "We may have to bring a strict lockdown if we don’t follow discipline. Next eight days will tell us whether we will have to bring lockdown back," the CM said, CNBC-TV18 reported.

In his address to the state on the COVID-19 situation, Thackeray said that imposing a lockdown is necessary to cut the chain of the COVID-19 infection and added that districts have been told to impose restrictions as required from February 22.

He added that authorities in Pune, Amravati and Yavatmal, among others have already imposed curbs on activities as required from Monday evening.

"Any events that will draw large crowds, whether that is political rallies or protests, will not be allowed in Maharashtra from tomorrow," he said.

He urged the people to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocol, including maintaining social distance. "We are fighting a war against COVID-19, but in the absence of a large number of vaccines, the masks and other protocol are our only weapons. Everyone needs to strictly follow restrictions and guidelines," he said.

Meanwhile, due to the spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days, Amravati district will be placed under a week-long lockdown from 8 pm on February 22, a State Minister Yashomati Thakur said earlier in the day. The lockdown will be in force until 8 am on March 1, Thakur added.

Apart from the week-long lockdown in Amravati, certain restrictions will be in place in four other districts of Amravati division- Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal- with a view to curb the spread of the virus, an official said. Thakur, who is the district guardian minister of Amravati, on Sunday reviewed the coronavirus situation.

She said that the week-long lockdown in Amravati was essential to control the recent spike in cases. "During the lockdown, all shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut along with the government and private educational institutions, private coaching classes, training schools. People can buy items of daily need from 9 am to 5 pm," the minister said.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks will remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc will not be permitted, she added. The number of beds for COVID-19 treatment will be increased from 1,400 to 1,600 in the city and strict restrictions will be enforced in nine containment zones declared by the Amravati civic body, Thakur said.