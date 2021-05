Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday (May 30), announced the extension of restrictions till June 15 with relaxations in some districts where the positivity rate is declining. The Chief Minister said although the COVID-19 infections in the state are declining and the peak of the second wave is over, the cases need to decline even more.

Thackeray said, "Restrictions have helped us in containing the spread of the virus. Each one of us needs to keep our village, tehsil, district COVID-19 free.”

However, this time, the Maharashtra government has allowed some relaxation in the districts, including Mumbai, where the case positivity rate is less than 10 percent and occupancy of oxygen beds is less than 40 percent. The relaxations will come into effect from June 1, when the current lockdown ends.

Delivery of non-essential items along with essential items through e-commerce will be allowed in such districts.

All government offices, except those directly involved in COVID-related work, will function with 25 percent attendance.

Agriculture sector-related shops may remain open till 2 pm on weekdays. Respective disaster management authorities, however, may extend this timing on weekdays or may allow for some period on weekends.

Post 3 pm, there will be restrictions on the movement of people except for medical and other emergencies or for home deliveries allowed under the May 12 order.

All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am are likely to be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm.

The decision regarding the opening of non-essential shops (stand-alone shops and not inside shopping centers/malls) and the hours of operation will be taken by respective disaster management authorities. These, if allowed to open, however, will not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends.

Board exams

Thackeray announced that Class X exams will not be conducted in Maharashtra. In regards to Class XII exams, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a call. He said, "As Class XII exams decide students' futures, the whole country should have a single board or some uniform decision. Otherwise, some states may cancel the exams and others may conduct.