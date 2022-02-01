Maharashtra eases COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline; check what's allowed

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday eased COVID-19 restrictions in the state following a decline in the coronavirus cases.

The government has allowed spas, restaurants, and theatres to open with 50 percent capacity. Also, the cap on the number of people attending a funeral has been removed. However, a decision on the movement of people between 11 pm and 5 am.

Here are some relaxations in the COVID curbs

Spas can remain open with 50 percent capacity

No limit on the number of persons attending funerals

Restaurants, theatres may remain open as per the timing decided by the District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) with a 50 percent capacity

Marriages may have guests up to 25 percent of the capacity of open ground or 200 whichever is lower

All national parks and safaris to remain open at regular timings

Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open as per the timing fixed by local authorities

Amusement parks/theme parks may remain open with a 50 percent capacity

Maharashtra had on Monday reported 15,140 new cases, and 39 fatalities, including 26 in the Mumbai region, due to the infection, the state health department said. The new additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said.

The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases.

With 91 new Omicron cases being detected on Monday in Maharashtra, the tally of such infections went up to 3,221, the department said. Out of these cases, 1,682 patients have recovered so far.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 77,21,109; fresh cases 15,140; death toll 1,42,611; recoveries 73,67,259; active cases 2,07,350, total tests 7,46,29,449.