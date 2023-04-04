Maharashtra district makes masks mandatory amid rising COVID-19 cases, other states issue advisories

Several states have started seeing an upsurge in Covid cases and fresh guidelines have been issued in the past weeks.

The Satara district administration of Maharashtra has made masks mandatory for employees and officials of government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, amid rising cases of COVID-19 and Seasonal Influenza. The order was issued on Monday by the Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi, PTI reported.

The Collector also appealed to residents to use masks and follow social distancing, hand hygiene and other precautions in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, gatherings, etc.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 248 fresh COVID cases which raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590, as per the state health department.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India recorded 3,038 new coronavirus cases. The active case toll in the country is now at 21,179 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Amid the rise in infections, several states of the country have made masks mandatory and issued advisories.

ALSO READ|

Here’s a look at advisories issued by other states to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government made wearing face masks mandatory for all government hospitals across the State from April 1. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, doctors, nurses, medical staff, patients and visitors were asked to ensure complete compliance at around 11,300 health facilities in the state by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Indian Express reported.

Haryana

In its new COVID-19 guidelines issued on April 3, the Haryana government also made masks mandatory for gatherings of more than 100 people across the state.

Healthcare workers have also been instructed to wear masks while testing has been made mandatory for patients arriving with cough and cold symptoms at hospitals.

The directions were issued by Health Minister Anil Vij after an emergency meeting in Chandigarh held in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases across Haryana.

Kerala

On March 30, the Kerala government strengthened its preventive measures against COVID infections as health minister Veena George issued directions to all districts.

Masks were made mandatory for aged people, pregnant women, children and those suffering from lifestyle diseases. COVID testing was also made mandatory for the mentioned category of people if they have any symptoms.