The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra climbed to 215 on Monday as 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the state, a health official said. Out of the 12 new patients, five are from Pune, three from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, and one each from Kolhapur and Nashik, the official said.

So far, eight COVID-19 patients have died in the state.

Meanwhile, authorities in Maharashtra booked a 35-year-old man who arrived in Maharashtra's Palghar district from the US last week for violating the home quarantine order issued to check the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday.

The man arrived in Vasai area from USA on March 23 and after his medical examination, he was asked to remain in-home quarantine. However, on March 28, he was found roaming in the locality, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

A case was registered against him on Sunday under IPC Sections 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 188 (act of disobedience committed against orders passed by public servant), and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

West Bengal

A woman infected with the coronavirus died at a state-run hospital in north Bengal on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal to two, hospital sources said.

The 44-year-old woman from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district breathed her last around 2 am at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where she was admitted.

She had recently returned from Chennai, where she had gone for the treatment of her daughter.

Her daughter and the doctor, who was treating the woman, have been quarantined at a centre, a health department official said.

Earlier, an elderly man from Kolkata had died from COVID-19 last week.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 21 in West Bengal, including the two deaths.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh also reported eight fresh coronavirus positive cases — 7 in Indore and 1 in Ujjain — taking the state's tally to 32, according to news agency ANI.