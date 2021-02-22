Maharashtra COVID-19 lockdown: Here’s what you need to know

In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra, the state government has announced new guidelines, such as lockdowns and night curfews across various regions. On Sunday, nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Maharashtra — the biggest surge in the last three months. This apart, 35 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Terming the situation “serious”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that the government may have to impose a complete shutdown across the state if cases continue to rise over the next eight days.

Here are the latest steps taken by the government

In Mumbai, buildings with more than five COVID-19 patients will be sealed. Wearing masks in public places is mandatory, and severe action will be taken against those breaking the rule. About 300 marshals will be deployed on local trains to catch those travelling without masks and take action. Air travellers from Brazil will have to undergo compulsory institutional quarantine. A gathering of over 50 people will lead to punitive action.

In Pune, the curbs include a restriction on the movement of people from 11 pm to 6 am for non-essential activities. Distribution of newspapers and milk, vegetable supply, and hospital emergencies are not included in the curbs. Schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain shut till February 28. Hotels, bars and restaurants will have to down shutters by 11 pm every day. There will be stricter norms for weddings and other social and political events, too.

A 7-day complete lockdown has been imposed in Amravati city and Achalpur town in Amravati district.

The district authorities in Nashik have enforced night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am from Monday. Those not wearing masks will be fined Rs 1,000, and police permission will be required for marriage functions.

In Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal, the authorities have imposed a partial lockdown.

In Yavatmal, a 10-day lockdown has been imposed. Schools, colleges and coaching centres will be shut till 28 February. And only 50 people will be allowed at weddings.