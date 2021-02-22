Maharashtra COVID-19 lockdown: Here’s what you need to know Updated : February 22, 2021 10:55 AM IST Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that the government may have to impose a complete shutdown across the state if cases continue to rise. Wearing masks in public places is mandatory, and severe action will be taken against those breaking the rule. A gathering of over 50 people will lead to punitive action. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply