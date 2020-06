The coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended until July 31. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday said that the lockdown, which remained in effect until June 30, wouldn’t be lifted.

All essential shops which are allowed to remain open before this order, shall continue to do so.

All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per regulations and guidelines issued vide order 31 May 2020 and 4 June 2020, and are in operation as per the policy of respective Municipal Corporation.

All non-essential markets, market areas & shops except malls and market complexes will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted, home delivery or otherwise e-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and material.

All the industrial units which are presently open will continue to operate.

All construction sites (public/private) which are allowed to remain open and operational. All such pre-monsoon works (public and private) which are allowed.

Home delivery restaurants from kitchens.

Online distance learning and related activities.

All Government offices (excluding emergency, health and Medical treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and Civil Supply; municipal services to function with 15 percent strength or 15 persons whichever is higher.

All private offices can operate up to 10 percent strength or 10 people, whichever is more.

Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians.

Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments.

The inter-district movement of persons within the area of Municipal Corporations under the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) for the essential activities and the office purposes. For shopping purposes people are expected to use only nearby neighbourhood markets only. Long distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted.

Marriage-related gatherings on open spaces, lawns. Non-air conditioned halls as mentioned in order dated 23 June 2020.

Outdoor Physical Activities with restrictions

Printing and Distribution of newspapers (including home delivery).

The office/star of Educational institutions (Universities Colleges/ Schools) for non-teaching purposes, including development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results

Barber shops, spas, salons, beauty parlours with conditions as permitted by the state government.

Any other allowed and permitted activity by any specific general order.

In the rest of state except the areas covered in above A, all activities, which are not explicitly prohibited or banned, shall continue to be permitted, with restrictions as specified in the Orders issued from time to time.

The nationwide lockdown began on March, but has been subsequently extended numerous times, albeit with gradual relaxations on movement beginning from the third phase of the lockdown. The current lockdown remains in effect until June 30.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected region in the country, accounting for more than 164,000 cases. The death toll in the state stands at 7,429.

The case tally in the country has reached upwards of 530,000 and the fatalities total stands at 16,475, according to the union government’s data.