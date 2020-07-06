  • SENSEX
Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates: Intense lockdown imposed in Aurangabad from July 10-18

Updated : July 06, 2020 05:31 PM IST

Aurangabad District Collector's Office on Monday confirmed that the district will enforce an intense lockdown between July 10 and 18 to contain the movement of the people amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
