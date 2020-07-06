Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates: Intense lockdown imposed in Aurangabad from July 10-18

Aurangabad District Collector's Office on Monday confirmed that the district will enforce an intense lockdown between July 10 and 18 to contain the movement of the people amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 count reached 6,730 in Aurangabad on Sunday as 217 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while 11 deaths pushed the toll to 310, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

A total of 133 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 3,374, he added.

"Of the 217 cases, 167 are from Aurangabad city while the rest are from rural parts. The district now has 3,046 active cases," he said.

Meanwhile, India registered another big single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases taking the country’s tally close to the 7-lakh mark. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities. With this, the country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fourth consecutive day. India surpassed Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

Of the 19,693 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounts for 8,822 deaths, followed by Delhi (3,067), Gujarat (1,943), Tamil Nadu (1,510), Uttar Pradesh (785), West Bengal (757), Madhya Pradesh (608), Rajasthan (456) and Karnataka (372).

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 2,06,619 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,11,151), Delhi (99,444), Gujarat (36,037), Uttar Pradesh (27,707), Telangana (23,902) and Karnataka (23,474).

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 22,126 in West Bengal, 20,164 in Rajasthan, 18,697 in Andhra Pradesh, 17,005 in Haryana and 14,930 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 11,876 in Bihar, 11,388 in Assam, 9,070 in Odisha and 8,429 in Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab has reported 6,283 cases of the infection, while Kerala has 5,429 cases.