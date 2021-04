Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to announce a decision on statewide lockdown on Wednesday, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.

“We have made all the efforts to minimise the COVID-19 figures. He will announce the decision (to impose lockdown) tomorrow after finalising a detailed Standard Operating Procedure,” Bhujbal said.

“We may have to impose restrictions on the local train movement in Mumbai too,” he added, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday had decided to cancel the class 10th exam of the state board. It also sanctioned measures to increase the availability of oxygen including utilisation of oxygen produced by power plants.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, health minister Rajesh Tope said that all the cabinet ministers expressed views in favour of a strict lockdown to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

“Ministers come from all corners of the state, so it also indicates that the entire state needs this measure,” Tope said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 62,097 new cases with 519 deaths. Case fatality rate is the state is 1.55 percent.

Meanwhile, Delhi is under a 6-day complete lockdown, the Uttarakhand government has also tightened restrictions, Jharkhand declared a one-week lockdown from April 22, while Telangana announced night curfew and Uttar Pradesh ordered a weekend lockdown.