By Santia Gora

Maharashtra's drug regulator directed sample checks of all oral liquid solutions in the state in the light of cough syrups-linked children's death in Gambia, West Africa. The state has 1,000 pharmaceutical units. Out of these, 20-25 percent are oral liquid manufacturing units.

The inspectors were directed by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to collect samples and test if any of them had unacceptable amount of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

These cough syrups were linked with acute kidney injuries among children in The Gambia, leading to deaths. As per the tentative results received by the WHO, some tested samples were found to contain diethylene or ethylene glycol (DEG) which is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.