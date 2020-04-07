Maharashtra becomes first state to cross 1,000 coronavirus cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday became the first state in the country to register 1,000 positive coronavirus cases. With 150 people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, the tally in the state now stands at a staggering 1,018.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with COVID-19, the disease resulting from coronavirus. The death toll in the state stands at 45.

Of the 150 positive cases on Tuesday, 116 were reported from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, three each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli, a health official said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope has consistently voiced his intention to continue the ongoing 21-day lockdown beyond April 14 in the worst-hit areas of Maharashtra.

Lockdown will continue in areas where coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly, Tope told CNBC-TV18on Sunday. "Lockdown in Mumbai is likely to continue post-April 14 as well as cases are increasing rapidly,” he added.

Total positive coronavirus cases in India are edging close to the 5,000 mark and the death toll has reached 124. Globally, over 1.3 million people have been infected with the virus, while the death toll has climbed upwards of 76,000.