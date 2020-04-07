Healthcare
Maharashtra becomes first state to cross 1,000 coronavirus cases
Updated : April 07, 2020 08:52 PM IST
With 150 people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, the tally in the state now stands at a staggering 1,018.
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with COVID-19, the disease resulting from coronavirus. The death toll in the state stands at 45.
Of the 150 positive cases on Tuesday, 116 were reported from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, three each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli, a health official said.