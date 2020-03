In a setback for cricket lovers, Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday banned the sale of tickets for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) to prevent crowd gathering, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The annual T20 cricket extravaganza is scheduled to start from March 29 in Mumbai with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The move comes amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the health ministry said.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has recorded two positive cases.