Maharashtra at the beginning of a second COVID-19 wave, warns union health secretary Updated : March 16, 2021 12:54 PM IST Rajesh Bhusan says there is limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine the contacts Among the actions that need to be taken, he suggested tracing and tracking 20-30 close contacts of every positive case Published : March 16, 2021 12:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply