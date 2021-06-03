Maharashtra announces 'corona-free village' contest, Rs 5.4-crore prize money on offer Updated : June 03, 2021 19:45:41 IST 18 prizes up for grabs, 3 each in 6 revenue divisions in state; villages will be judged on 22 criteria Best performing village in each division will win Rs 50 lakh, equivalent sum will be given for development work CM calls out 21-year-old sarpanch of Ghatne village for his successful COVID management Published : June 03, 2021 07:45 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply