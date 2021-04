The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is alarming. As the country's tally grows by over 56,000, despite a drop due to the long weekend on the occasion of Holi, Maharashtra has accounted for 32,000 of these infections.

Mumbai's civic authorities have taken over 69 private nursing homes in the city and the BMC commissioner has said that beds in private hospitals will not be directly available for patients and they must go through officials. This move comes after demand shot up during the weekend.

Over 2,200 additional beds including 360 ICU beds have been dedicated to treating COVID patients in the city. These are in addition to the 3,000 COVID beds currently vacant in Mumbai.

To discuss the rise in cases and address the fears over the double mutant strain Doctor Shashank Joshi Member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force, Doctor Rahul Pandit, Director Critical Care at Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, Doctor Pandit is also a member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force, and Doctor Archana Kothari, President of the Indian Medical Association Nagpur spoke to CNBC-TV18.

Doctor Shashank Joshi said, “There has been a large test positivity rate reported from the less exposed areas like Vidarbha, Marathwada and even the population within Mumbai city which is now afflicted by the virus are the ones who don’t have the so-called anti-bodies. They are from a middle-class or upper-middle class. Do fundamentally people who are less exposed they are the ones who are now susceptible to the virus.”

“Currently, the healthcare capacity looks adequate, but we need to continue COVID appropriate behaviour. A zero-tolerance policy was advocated at the meeting with Maharashtra Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.”

On lockdown, Joshi said, “We have not at all recommended lockdown, we have recommended only micro containment strategies. We are totally not in favour of it unless the heath capacity complete fills up. We have recommended enhancement of medical facilities and aggressive vaccination.”

Talking about the ground situation in Nagpur Doctor Archana Kothari said, “Cases are improving in Nagpur in spite of lockdown which was imposed here. Tests which are done everyday out of that around 25 percent of patients are coming positive. Hospital beds are getting full, people are not getting beds, the things are quite worrisome in Nagpur.”