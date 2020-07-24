  • SENSEX
Maha: New COVID-19 cases found at housing complexes in Thane

Updated : July 24, 2020 10:46 AM IST

Among the major towns and cities in the district, Kalyan has recorded 17,389 COVID-19 cases and accounts for 24 percent of the region's tally.
Thane city comes close second with 16,859 COVID-19 cases and 586 deaths.
As per official data, neighbouring Palghar district has recorded 242 fresh cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths on Thursday.
