The Maharashtra government on Thursday (May 13) extended the lockdown-like-restrictions till 7 am on June 1 in the state to ‘break the chain’ of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The new guidelines mandate a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 48 hours of arrival in the state, for everybody who is coming from other states.

The decision was taken after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (May 12). Maharashtra first imposed the restrictions in the second wave to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 on April 5 till May 1 and later it was extended till May 14.

Apart from the existing guidelines, the government has imposed some additional restrictions to curb the rising cases in the state.

The Government has further instructed the Local DMA to remain vigilant as people at rural markets and APMCs have been found not following COVID-19 protocols. The local DMA official has the power to shut down or restrict movement on a case to case basis.

Maharashtra, one of the highly affected states in the country, reported over 46,000 new cases and 816 deaths on May 12. However, the positivity rate in the state has fallen to 17.36 percent while the fatality rate is down to 1.49 percent.

Here is a look at the new restrictions: