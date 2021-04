Dr Sanjay Oak, the head of Maharashtra COVID task force, on Monday told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview that the state could see coronavirus cases peak in the next 3-4 days. He added that the state government is consulting all stakeholders about the implications of a lockdown if undertaken.

"Hopeful that we could see a peak across the state in the next 3-4 days. We expect the wave to plateau and start to decline by April end. This is why we are not announcing a harsher lockdown at the drop of a hat," Oak said.

The government is asking all stakeholders for feedback on the need and duration of lockdown and is being apprised of the current situation.

Amid the rising cases, the task force is also a divided house on the question of lockdown as some believe that there is a need to take the "hard way". "We have discussed the possibility of further restrictions for a period of two weeks. The task force is divided on the extent of lockdown, some believed that there was a need to go the “hard way”," Oak said, adding that the government will consider financial, social, religious factors before taking next steps.

The task force has asked the state government to borrow oxygen from neighbouring states. The availability of Remedsevir is a real tough situation, he said.

He mentioned that the vaccination program has to be upscaled and the Centre must consider relaxing the age limit by June/July.

Maharashtra recorded 63,294 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its highest single-day rise since the pandemic broke out, which pushed the caseload to 34,07,245, the health department said. The death of 349 patients due to the infection took the state's toll to 57,987, it said.

A total of 34,008 patients were discharged during the day. With this, its recovery count increased to 27,82,161, a statement from the department said. A record 2,63,137 tests were conducted across the state during the day, which took the overall test count to 2,21,14,372.