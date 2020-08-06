  • SENSEX
Madras HC: Patanjali cannot use 'Coronil' branding, must pay Rs 10 lakh fine for exploiting fear

Updated : August 06, 2020 11:14 PM IST

The court said Patanjali could have done a "simple check with the Trademarks Registry" to learn that Coronil was, in fact, a registered trademark.
The Madras High Court passed interim orders, barring Patanjali from using the 'Coronil' branding.
The Madras High Court also fined Patanjali a sum of Rs 10 lakh for "exploiting fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for the coronavirus."
Madras HC: Patanjali cannot use 'Coronil' branding, must pay Rs 10 lakh fine for exploiting fear

