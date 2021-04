The Madras High Court in an oral observation has held the Election Commission of India (ECI) singularly responsible for the second COVID wave in the country.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee observed that public health is of paramount importance and only if a citizen survives, he can enjoy the rights of a democratic republic. He asked the ECI as to whether they were ‘on another planet’ when election rallies were held.

It has also instructed the ECI to put together an action plan by April 30th in terms of how it hopes to carry on counting with no further increase in COVID-19 cases.