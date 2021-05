After a long time, Madhya Pradesh (MP) becomes the first state that will start to unlock starting June 1. The state’s positivity rate has come down and therefore there is no need to continue with the restrictions.

Most of the states have announced the extension of restrictions, but others would have lockdown-like restrictions until May-end.

Delhi and Haryana have extended the lockdown until May 31, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has also extended its ‘Partial Coronavirus Curfew’ until May 31.

Rajasthan will be in lockdown until June 8, one of the longest among the states.

Tamil Nadu goes into a week-long strict lockdown starting today.

Karnataka also extended the lockdown until June 7, Goa until the end of the month, Kerala until May 30, Puducherry as well till the end of May, and Jammu and Kashmir have extended restrictions until May 31.

Other large states that remain in lockdown-like restrictions – Maharashtra, Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, West Bengal, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Telangana.