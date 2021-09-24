As Lupin forays into diagnostics, here's what Credit Suisse says

Credit Suisse said Lupin's move to enter the diagnostics space is increasing the competitive intensity.

Until now, pharma companies are not present in the diagnostic space despite having good connections with doctors.

In fact, it is an asset-light model, which can potentially attract more pharma companies into the space. The doctor relationships are potentially synergistic between pharma and diagnostic businesses. So the prescriber network, in fact, could be leveraged, according to Credit Suisse.

Lupin is scouting for franchise partners. The plan is to set up collection networks across the western and eastern regions of the country, and has already hired an experienced team. Diagnostics will be a part of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Healthcare.

On Metropolis Healthcare, Credit Suisse pointed out that competition is increasing in its home market of Mumbai. The brokerage has an 'underperform' rating on Metropolis Healthcare with a target price of Rs 1,700.

