US FDA concludes Lupin’s Vizag facility inspection with no observations

Pharma major Lupin on Friday, March 10 announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) completed a pre-approval and GMP Inspection of its API manufacturing facility located in Visakhapatnam in Vizag with no observations.

According to company’s official communication, the inspection was conducted from March 6 to 10, 2023.

“We are pleased with the successful completion of the inspection at our Vizag facility,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

Earlier, on February 17, Lupin had received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US FDA for injectable unit in Nagpur with 5 observations. In a recent update on February 21, the pharma major had Launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets which is used to treat certain mental/mood disorders in the United States.

The shares of Lupin on Friday closed 0.3 percent lower at Rs 656.1

