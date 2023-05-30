Lupin to launch cetuximab in India for head and neck cancer treatment

Lupin Ltd on Tuesday (May 30) said it has inked a strategic pact with Enzene Biosciences to launch cetuximab in India, the first biosimilar developed for the intravenous infusion which was approved by the USFDA in 2009. Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 803.60, down by Rs 1.85, or 0.23 percent on the BSE.

Drug maker Lupin Ltd on Tuesday (May 30) said it has inked a strategic pact with Enzene Biosciences to launch cetuximab in India, the first biosimilar developed for the intravenous infusion. In July 2009, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved cetuximab (Erbitux) for treatment of a type of colon cancer.

Cetuximab has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its effectiveness in treating head and neck cancer, particularly squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), making it a crucial solution for patients with recurrent locoregional or metastatic conditions, according to a regulatory filing. Both in the US and EU, cetuximab is indicated for treatment of head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding therapeutic options and fostering innovation in the critical area of treatment of head and neck cancer. Cetuximab is available as a 100mg vial, the company said.

Head and neck cancer presents a significant public health challenge in India, with a staggering annual incidence of over 100,000 new cases. This malignancy affects critical regions of the head and neck, including the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, and sinuses.

The disease is often diagnosed at advanced stages, making effective treatment increasingly challenging. As a result, head and neck cancer carries a substantial burden, leading to significant difficulties in providing effective treatment and resulting in high mortality rates.

Rajeev Sibal, President of India Region Formulations, Lupin, said the launch of the first biosimilar cetuximab reflects the company’s steadfast dedication to improving access to solutions and enhancing patient outcomes.

Through this collaboration, the company empowers healthcare professionals with a transformative and affordable solution that holds the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of those facing this challenging disease, he said.