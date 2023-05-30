Lupin to launch cetuximab in India for head and neck cancer treatment

Lupin Ltd on Tuesday (May 30) said it has inked a strategic pact with Enzene Biosciences to launch cetuximab in India, the first biosimilar developed for the intravenous infusion which was approved by the USFDA in 2009. Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 803.60, down by Rs 1.85, or 0.23 percent on the BSE.

Drug maker Lupin Ltd on Tuesday (May 30) said it has inked a strategic pact with Enzene Biosciences to launch cetuximab in India, the first biosimilar developed for the intravenous infusion. In July 2009, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved cetuximab (Erbitux) for treatment of a type of colon cancer.

Cetuximab has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its effectiveness in treating head and neck cancer, particularly squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), making it a crucial solution for patients with recurrent locoregional or metastatic conditions, according to a regulatory filing. Both in the US and EU, cetuximab is indicated for treatment of head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer.